Sept. 26, 1949 - March 23, 2023

FARMER CITY — Mary Diane Hocker of Farmer City, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer, at 1:11 a.m., on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Hospital in Normal, IL, at the age of 73.

Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 106 N. Main St., Farmer City. Burial will be in McCord Cemetery, rural Farmer City. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Carle Health Center for Philanthropy or an organization of the donor's choice.

Diane was born September 26, 1949, in Clinton, IL, a daughter of Raymond and Mary Madeline (Kitter) Dawson. She graduated from Moore High School in Farmer City, IL, in 1967. She married the love of her life, David F. Hocker on March 22, 1975, in Bloomington. She lost David to cancer on October 1, 2003.

She is survived by two daughters: Jennifer (Curt) Vance, Bloomington, and Laura (Chris) Browning, Mahomet; four beloved grandchildren: Jackson and Alexander Vance, Bloomington, and Kiley and Kolton Browning, Mahomet; one brother, Micheal (Cheryl) Dawson, Peoria; one sister, Laura Delost, Gibson City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, David.

Diane spent her entire career as a dental hygienist in Bloomington, IL. After she retired, Diane spent her summers gardening with her daughter, Laura, at her parents' farm in rural Farmer City. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, traveling with them on road trips to Colorado, Tennessee, Northern Wisconsin and Southern Florida, watching Kiley's dance competitions, and attending her grandsons' ball games. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.