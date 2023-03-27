April 3, 1941 - Nov. 15, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Mary Catherine (Gambetta) Nichols, 81, of Bloomington, peacefully passed on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home.

A private family funeral mass was held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, IL with Father Greg Nelson officiating. Following mass, burial was held at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mary was born April 3, 1941 in Sonoma County, CA, a daughter of Albert and Dena (Santich) Gambetta, Sr. She married Richard O. "Nick" Nichols on August 15, 1965 in Cloverdale, CA. He preceded her in death on September 27, 2003.

Mary is survived by her two daughters: Stacy J. Nichols, Dacula, GA and Dr. Jennifer (Jimmy) Freiheit, Milwaukee, WI; also surviving are four grandchildren: Sheridan R. Jeakins, Nash, Casen, and Rowe Freiheit; and her brother, George (Kim Wallis) Gambetta, Cloverdale, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Albert Gambetta, Jr.

She was a homemaker, flower gardener, and dedicated member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and formerly Holy Trinity Catholic Church both in Bloomington, IL.

Mary will be deeply missed by her family, friends, neighbors, and each person she encountered with her kindness. In lieu of memorials or flowers, the family asks for random acts of kindness in her memory.

