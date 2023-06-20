Sept. 15, 1929 - June 13, 2023

ROANOKE — Mary Catherine Bachman, 93, of Roanoke, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born on September 15, 1929, in Coal City, IL, to Herbert "H.L." and Marion Ross Bradley. She married Kenneth W. Bachman on March 15, 1953, in Roanoke, IL. He passed away on May 30, 2007.

Surviving are two daughters: Janet (Terry) Monge and Marilyn (Bradley) Bachman; three sons: Steven (Coleen) Bachman, Eric (Ellen) Bachman, and Ron (Krista) Bachman; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Kenneth, and Andrew Bradley; and one sister, Martha Bradley.

After graduating from high school, Mary worked in a secretarial position in the Peoria area before getting married and raising her family. She enjoyed being a farmer's wife and living on the farm. Even after retirement she loved to pay attention to the markets and how the crops were doing.

Mary loved to spend time with family and especially cherished being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at the family lake and wintering in Hawaii with her husband.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke for all the love and compassionate care given to Mary.

She was a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church where funeral services were held on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Rev. Bob Herath officiated. Visitation was held on Saturday at the church prior to the services. Burial was in the Roanoke Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Roanoke United Methodist Church or to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.