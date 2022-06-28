Mary Carolee Harris

Sept. 17, 1934 - June 16, 2022

Mary Carolee (Kurtz) Harris, a Bloomington, IL, native, died Thursday, June 16, 2022. Cremation has taken place with ashes placed in the garden at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Ann Arbor, MI. A private family memorial service is planned in the near future.

Mrs. Harris is predeceased by her husband of 62-years, James William (Bill) Harris; and is survived by three daughters: Elizabeth Harris of Dearborn, Margaret Johnson of Dearborn, and Ann Mueller of Canton. Surviving grandchildren are Michael H. Johnson (Miranda), James M. Johnson (Lynette), and Rachael A. Hendzell (Nicholas). Surviving great-grandchildren are Henry and Noah Hendzell. Two brothers: Charles and Robert Kurtz, predeceased Mrs. Harris; and there are numerous nieces and nephews.

She was born September 17, 1934 in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Phillip Clifton and Mary J. Favour Kurtz. Mrs. Harris; attended the University of Kentucky and graduated from Illinois State University. She married James William Harris December 17, 1955. After residing in Arlington Heights, IL, and Birmingham, MI, she moved to Ann Arbor with her family in 1972. She worked at Friend of the Court for Washtenaw County and then as office manager and accountant for Contractor's Container Corporation before retiring in 1987.

She was a former member of American Association of University Women and Ann Arbor City Club. She was also a member of PEO, Chapter W. She was also a member of St. Andrew's in Ann Arbor, MI, and St. James Episcopal Church in Pentwater, MI, near the family's summer residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Breakfast Program at St. Andrew's.