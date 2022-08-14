Mary Browy - DO NOT RUN

Mary Browy

March 16, 1931 - Aug. 10, 2022

CLINTON - Mary Browy, 91, of Clinton, IL, formerly of St. Francis, WI, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Luther Oaks, Bloomington, IL.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in the Family Life Center at the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL, with Cody Monkman officiating with a luncheon following. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, formed arrangements.

Mary was born March 16, 1931, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of George and Amalya (Hudi) Ralyan. She was married for 62 years to Raymond Browy who predeceased her.

Mary is survived by her daughters: Lynn (Steve) Stephens, Clinton, IL, and Shery (Rick) Honeyager, North Carolina; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Mary loved her family and friends and enjoyed crafting and libraries.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Little Galilee Christian Assembly or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

