BLOOMINGTON — Mary Beth Wampler, 76, of Bloomington, Illinois passed away, on Sunday, November 21, 2021, surrounded by her family, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Mary Beth (Betsy) was born on April 26, 1945, in Streator, Illinois, to Roy and Mary Hilliard (Ingram). She grew up alongside her two sisters, Bobbi Bullard and Rosie Harcar. She married Larry Wampler, Sr. on December 21, 1963. They had almost 57 years together.

Mary Beth had a few different callings throughout her life and approached them all with purpose. She opened a beauty salon in their home, where all the neighborhood ladies and kids came for their perms and curls. Mary Beth later moved to Allendale, Illinois, to become a loving caretaker to her husband's parents when they fell ill. Many years down the road, she and Larry helped start and grow the family business. In every endeavor, she fostered meaningful relationships with all that knew her. Her work ethic was unparalleled and set examples for everyone in her orbit.

Betsy was practically a professional bingo player, a Christmas season enthusiast, and a recent Daytona Beach, Florida beachcomber. Betsy and her husband made yearly trips with their friends, Linda and Ed. She enjoyed cooking large meals with Linda for the guys, holding hands with Larry at the flea market shopping for oranges, and laughing with good friends.

Daytona came to be known as "their happy place."

Most importantly, Mary Beth loved taking care of her family. She found joy in the everyday small moments with them. Those connections were the glue that held everyone together. Her favorite big moments came from seeing her three granddaughters get married.

Mary Beth will be missed by her husband, Larry Wampler, Sr.; her children: Debra Duncan, Lori, and Jim Moran, Larry and Virginia Wampler, Jr.; step-son, David, and Shelly Wampler; grandchildren: Allyson and Thomas Hundley, Brayan Wampler, Gazmin Wampler, Kaitlyn, and Luke Guthrie, Jenna and Ryan Franks; great-grandchildren: Ford Guthrie, Bodhi Franks, Lola Franks. She was preceded in death by her parents and her dear sisters: Bobbi and Rosie.

Also, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The ARC Activity and Recreation Center for Seniors, where Betsy and Larry were members, in Bloomington, Illinois.

In celebration of Mary Beth's life, a family gathering is planned for a later date.