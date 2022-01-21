NORMAL — Mary B. Bowman, 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Hospital, Normal, IL.

She was born at Burnham Hospital, Champaign on September 29, 1953, to Philip and Faye (Fisher) Anderson. Mary graduated from Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School in 1971 and from Illinois State University. She was a long-term employee of State Farm in Bloomington. Mary was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was a heart and two-time cancer survivor.

As an active member of the community, Mary was a member of Old House Society and was a volunteer at PATH for a number of years helping others. She was very involved with Ancestry.com and spent many hours documenting hers plus other family histories and trees, traveled stateside and Utah documenting gravesites and family photos. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, whether it be eating out or playing cards.

Mary was known for her beautiful smile, warm hugs, giving spirit and devotion to her friends and family. Many loved her and will miss her bright spark in their lives.

Mary is survived by her sister, Rebecca (David) Koch; brother, Brent (Julie) Anderson; three nephews: Ryan Koch, Brent J. and Jess Anderson; three great-nieces: Sydney, Leah and Cassidy Anderson and two great-nephews: Gage Koch and Curtis Anderson; many close friends and family members.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Faye and father, Philip; her maternal and paternal grandparents: Clyde and Lucy Fisher, John and Grace Anderson respectively; aunts and uncles and her beloved feline friends.

A small immediate family graveside service was held Friday, January 21, 2022 at Grandview Cemetery in Champaign, IL. Mary was laid to rest next to her Mom and Dad.

Calvert Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL is assisting the family.

A Celebration of Life is planned for some time in the Spring.

Memorials may be made to McLean County Humane Society in Mary's name.