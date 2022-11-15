May 20, 1932 - Nov. 13, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Ann Weber, 90, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Luther Oaks, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Mary Ann was born May 20, 1932, in Bloomington, the daughter of Floyd and Marjorie Paulsen Wood. She married Duane Weber on February 2, 1952, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2014.

Survivors include four daughters: Catherine Weber, Bloomington, Jan (Charlie) Lyden, Normal, Laurie Hansen, Normal and Angie Kern, Alexandria, VA; one son, Lee (Ruth) Weber, Charlotte, NC; one daughter-in-law, Jackie Weber, Bloomington; seventeen grandchildren: Christa, AJ, Michael (Renee), Bethany, Sarah (Topher), Emily (James), Philip, Laura (Anwar), David, Meghan (Seth), Liz (Lane), Reese, Ryleigh (Vince), Grace, Jude, Adeleine and Sarah; twenty-one great-grandchildren; one sister, Carol (Gerry) Hankes, Alabama; one sister-in-law, Janice Wood; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Jeff Weber; and one brother, Jim Wood.

Mary Ann volunteered at Home Sweet Home Ministries and John M. Scott Health Resources. She was a button collector, enjoyed painting, sketching, playing bridge and spending time with her grandchildren.

Mary Ann enjoyed traveling to Europe with her husband Duane.

The family would like to thank all of Mary Ann's caregivers at Luther Oaks and Carle BroMenn.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.