FAIRBURY — Mary Ann Ulfers passed away on January 26, 2022, at OSF St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, IL. She was 92.

Mary Ann was born in Tazewell County, IL, on August 20, 1929, to Alfred and Vera (Scheffler) Hild. She primarily grew up in Pekin, IL.

After graduating from Pekin High School, she received an AA from Blackburn College and a BA in home economics from what was then Illinois State Normal University. Later she earned a MA in education from Illinois State University.

After college Mary Ann taught home economics at Fairbury High School until she met and married Warren Ulfers, a local farmer. They had two children, John, who passed away in 1974, and Rebecca Ulfers Litteneker (Randy) of San Francisco. Mary Ann and Warren had been married nearly 65-years when Warren passed away in 2019.

The bulk of her career Mary Ann taught Title I reading at Westview School in Fairbury.

While at Westview, Mary Ann founded a Reading Is Fundamental program in connection with the Jr. Women's Club. The program continues to this day. She served as coordinator for the Livingston County adult literacy program after she retired. She did her best to instill in everyone reading competence and a love for reading.

She was affiliated with the First United Methodist Church of Fairbury.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, a sister, and her brother. In addition to her daughter, she is survived by a sister, Carol Ruth of Pekin and her grandson, Alan Ulfers Litteneker (fiancee Heather) of Los Angeles.

Visitation will be from noon to 1:45 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Please wear a face covering while attending the visitation. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. The family suggest memorials be given to the Fairbury Jr. Women's Club; Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac; or the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury.

Online condolences may be made at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.