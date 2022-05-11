Aug. 11, 1940 - May 10, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Ann Mullins (nee Jenkins), 81, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at home on May 10, 2022, where she was cared for by her son while receiving hospice care. She was born on August 11, 1940, in Quincy, IL, to Elmo D. and Sylvia A. Jenkins (nee Johns).

Mary graduated from Quincy High School in 1958, and received a BA in Teaching from Illinois State University in 1962. She was married (1959-1976) and resided in Bloomington, IL, before emigrating to Scotland. Mary raised three sons, then returned to the US with, and is survived by: Robert (Max), Sean and Laura, and David and Meredith; and her two grandchildren: Daniel and Olivia.

Prior to moving to Scotland, Mary was a mathematics teacher at the old Bloomington Junior/High School (NRHP) on E. Washington St. While living in Aboyne, Scotland, many of her fondest memories are from living there, Mary was deeply involved in the Deeside Players, a community theatrical group. Mary was an avid book reader and later an audio book listener of British mystery fiction and history. Among her greatest pleasures in life was good food, such as Scottish smoked salmon, or lamb, and a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon.

She will be fondly remembered for her wit, a keen interest in people, being informed about current world events and would articulate her thoughts considerately, and her appreciation for British humour.

In accordance with Mary's request, she will be cremated with no funeral or memorial service. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

