March 31, 1938 - Feb. 12, 2023

PONTIAC — Mary Ann Hall, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 12:40 p.m. at Goldwater Care in Pontiac, IL.

A funeral will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. also at Calvert and Martin Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Pontiac Public Library in Mary Ann's memory, as she was an avid reader.

Mary Ann was born on March 31, 1938, in Pontiac, IL, to Dewey and Clara (Brill) Albertson. She married Terry John Hall in 1956. He preceded her in death on July 24, 1986.

Survivors include her children: Amy (Rick) Lyons of Pontiac and John "Dewey" (Correna) Hall of Orange Park FL; grandchildren: Garrett Lyons of Aiken, SC, Grace Lyons of Wichita, KS, and Jacob Hall of Attella, AL; siblings: Betty (Late Ray)Talty and Marlon (Romelle) Albertson. Including many nieces and nephews, and family that loved her

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers: Leroy and Darrell Albertson.

Mary Ann graduated from Flanagan High School. She worked at Donnelly's Printing for many years until her retirement.

Mary Ann was a wonderful mother and grandmother who will be missed tremendously. She was a quiet and simple woman who loved her family deeply. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

This obituary may be viewed, and a guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com or visit us on Facebook.