Jan. 16, 1933 - Dec. 28, 2022

MORTON — Mary Ann Gardner, 89, of Morton, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Snyder Village in Metamora.

She was born in 1933 in Lincoln, IL. to Clarence and Emma (Roetker) Wrage. She married Richard Dean Gardner on December 5, 1954, in Lincoln, IL.

Surviving are one son, Mark Gardner MD (Mary) of Deerfield, IL; one grandson, Wyatt Gardner of Deerfield, IL; one sister, Linda (Robert) Hayes of Emden, IL; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kenneth; her husband, Richard; and her son, David.

She attended Illinois State University and completed training as a registered medical technologist. After more than three decades of working in hospital and medical office laboratories, Mary retired from Peoria Medical Associates and enjoyed traveling with her family in their motorhome.

She was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Peoria. Mary will be remembered for her lifelong dedication to her family and the patients she served. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held in the spring. Interment will be at Hartsburg Union Cemetery in Hartsburg, Ill.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association or First English Lutheran Church.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.