METAMORA — Mary Ann Auer, 66, of Metamora, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church with Reverend Barry Long officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon, also at the church. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery in Peoria. Dinner will be served at 2:00 p.m., at the church, after the burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial donations be made to Mt. Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 908 West Hanssler Place, Peoria, IL, 61604.
Full obituary and online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
