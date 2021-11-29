JANESVILLE, Wisconsin — Mary Ann Attig, age 92, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Mercy Health Hospital and Trauma Center. She was born on July 14, 1929 in Springfield, MO the daughter of Ernest and Aletha (Raynard) Thorpe. She married Lee Attig on November 22, 1947 in Normal, IL, and they shared 53 years together before his passing on November 10, 2001. Mary formerly resided in rural Fairbury, IL; Bloomington, IL; and most recently in Janesville, WI.

She is survived by her children: Dr. Douglas (Marilyn) Attig of Tacoma, WA, George Attig of Bangkok, Thailand, Dr. Linda Attig of Orland Park, IL, and Sue Ann (Steve) Ripsch of Janesville; six grandchildren: Megan (Tim) Ripsch Krause, Matthew (Gina) Ripsch, Chris and Colleen Baker, Derek and Ryan Attig; six great-grandchildren: Aaron and Grace Baker, Devon and Logan Krause, Ava and Alen Attig; and brother, Robert Thorpe of Urbana, IL. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lee; daughter in-law, Bencha Attig; and granddaughter, Heather Ripsch.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Schneider Funeral Home. A recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:15 a.m. followed by visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. A private family inurnment will be held at Five Mile Cemetery in Saunemin, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Saint John Vianney Catholic Church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.