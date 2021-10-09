HUDSON — Mary Alta (Larkin) Verne, Hudson, was reunited with husband George and her heavenly family on October 5, 2021.

Mary never let her health battles define her. She bravely beat breast and bone cancer, but even her strength and resolve, could not subdue the cancer that invaded her liver.

If you knew Mary, you'll have your own stories of her generosity, kindness and quick wit. If you didn't have the pleasure of spending time with her, you should know that she was: tenacious, forgiving, quietly spiritual, professional, clever, a fierce advocate for her family's health care, an optimist, and an organizer.

Growing up on a farm in North Normal she mastered the art of showing shorthorn cattle, breeding rabbits, and wrangling goats - establishing a work ethic that she carried with her throughout her life.

She liked chickens, chicken paraphernalia and hated peas. Plus, she loved that her carefully restored, historic home was a hub for an eclectic collection of friends, family, scouts and gear heads. The coffee pot was always on, and you never knew who would stop by for lively discussion and tall tales.

Favorite family and friend travel locations include: Switzerland, NYC, Ireland, Colorado, Texas and the Gulf - and many great times in Michigan with children and grandchildren.

Mary graduated from Normal Community HS, earned a LPN degree and began her career in health care with St. Joseph's Hospital, Bloomington. She later joined State Farm and enjoyed many key roles, retiring in 2018 after 36 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Verne; and stepson "Little" George; her mother, Helen Larkin; and infant brother, David. She is survived by children: Adam (Kim) Bandeko, Patrick (Andra) Bandeko and Elizabeth (Jon) Nettleton. Her grandchildren: Kaley, Tyler, Austin, Avianna, Jon, Chloe, Mia, Alexis, Allison and Jesse; and great-grandson, Brody. Her father, Paul Larkin; her sisters: Cathy Diefenbach and Theresa (Jeff) Sanders; her brother, John (Lisa) Larkin; and her sister-in-law, Doreen Verne Cluck.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Hudson Christian Church, with burial following at the Hudson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hudson History Society in care of the Hudson Public Library or to the Hudson Christian Church.

To express condolences or share memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com