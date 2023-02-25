Mary Alice Smith
Jan. 15, 1928 - Feb. 15, 2023
BLOOMINGTON - Mary Alice Smith, 95, of Bloomington, passed away on February 15, 2023, at Martin Health Center. Mary Alice spent her entire adult life in Bloomington with the last eight years at Westminster Village.
Mary Alice was born January 15, 1928, to Karl and Marian Stoll in Goshen, IN. She married Bernard Stone Smith of San Jose, IL, on February 11, 1950.
Mary Alice grew up in Pekin, IL, and graduated from Pekin Community High School in 1946. She graduated from the Mennonite School of Nursing in Bloomington in 1950, and went on to serve as a registered nurse and nursing supervisor at Mennonite and BroMenn Hospitals, retiring in 1996. She was named Mennonite's employee of the year in 1975, and received the same honor in 1990, at BroMenn.
Mary Alice was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where she was on the administrative council and served as a Stephen Minister.
Mary Alice was proceeded in death by her parents; her sister, Joann Kirk of Huntsville, AL; and her husband of 60 years, Bernard. She is survived by her four children: Berna (Dennis) Duffield of Joliet, IL, Ed (Carol) Smith of Southport, NC, Lisa (John) Larkin of Hudson, IL, and Scott (Mary Colombo) Smith of San Rafael, CA; as well as eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at the Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, 1115 E Washington Street, Bloomington, IL, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM followed by a chapel service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary Alice's memory either to support the Westminster Village Foundation or Wesley United Methodist Church.
To view her complete obituary or leave online condolences please visit the website of www.calvertmemorial.com.
