BLOOMINGTON — Mary Alice Atzen, age 76, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 11:17 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Her graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. There will be no visitation.

The family suggests memorials be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Mary was born June 8, 1946, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Harold Eugene and Alice Mary Deblaere Miller. She married Thomas J. Atzen on November 6, 1965, in Davenport, IA. He passed away on October 15, 2009.

Surviving daughter, Tracey (Dan) Gerard, Colorado Springs, CO; one grandson, Hunter Gerard, Colorado Springs, CO.

Preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Christine Atzen; sister, Carol Phillips; and her brother, Paul Miller.

Mary was a graduate of Davenport West High School and attended for one year at Mid-State Business College. Mary worked in Administrative Services for 25 years at State Farm Insurance Company, retiring in 2006. Prior to that she worked in the kitchen at St. Claire School. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington, IL.

