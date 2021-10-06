FAIRBURY — Mary A. Beckley, 97, of Fairbury, passed away at 6:45 a.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Fairbury Fire Dept. or the Livingston County Humane Society. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Mary was born on August 5, 1924 in Fairbury, the only child of Reuben and Madge Opperman Fuller. She married N. Warren Beckley on June 19, 1943 in Fairbury. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1989. Her parents also preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Martha Beckley of Fairbury; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary and her husband, Warren, owned and operated Beckley Floor Coverings in Fairbury, where she was the bookkeeper. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Fairbury.

She loved to play cards and belonged to many local bridge clubs.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.