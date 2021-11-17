ANCHOR — Marvin Willke, 99, a retired farmer and Anchor's oldest resident, died at 10:05 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2021, in his farm home where he was born and lived in his entire life.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Anchor, IL, with Pastor Jim Reents officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor.

Marvin was born on May 23, 1922, a son of Clarence and Alvina Fasking Willke. He married his sweetheart of 72 years, Iva Rose Winterland, on June 12, 1949. She survives, along with his three daughters: Marlene Dewey of Heyworth; Brenda (Randy) Tomic of Normal; Rita Meredith of Bowling Green, KY; and one son: Gary (Pam) Willke of Fort Wayne, IN; ten grandchildren: Christina (Ben) Tullier, Katie Dewey, Kara (Brian) Segobiano, Amanda Willke, Jenna Willke, Jack Willke, Brandon Tomic, Ashley (Joshua) Hardy, Justin (Megan) Meredith, and Jordan Meredith; five great-grandchildren: Carter Tullier, Ava Tullier, Savannah Tullier, Addison Segobiano and Brayden Segobiano.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Myron Willke and Warren Willke; and son-in-law, Robert Dewey.

Marvin farmed most of his entire life on the family farm, retiring at the age of 94. He graduated from Anchor High School in 1940. He was a life-long active member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he was on council, Brotherhood committee, and congregation president during its centennial celebration. He was an avid sports fan of Chicago Cubs and Ridgeview Athletics.

Marvin's infectious smile and zest for life will be deeply missed by all.