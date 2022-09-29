Sept. 8, 1928 - Sept. 2, 2022

PADUCAH, Kentucky — Marvin Mason, 93, Paducah, KY and formerly of LeRoy, passed away September 2, 2022 in Paducah, KY. He was born September 8, 1928 to Bruce and Ruby Mason.

He married JoAnn Vaughn August 6, 1949. She died July 27, 1989. He later married Dorris Humphrey. She died March 2, 2019.

Marvin was an educator in the Illinois and Kentucky school systems. He was a Navy and Air Force Veteran.

He was very proud of a program he established called Creations Unlimited to support children as they benefited from skills learned in the classroom.

Marvin is survived by a daughter LaDonna (Larry) Steege; two grandchildren: Andrea (Andy) Hobbs, Bellflower and Chad Steege, LeRoy; four great-grandchildren: Austin Hobbs, Alexa Hobbs, Morgan Steege and Chase Steege; a brother, Maurice Mason; several nieces and nephews; two stepchildren; and several step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife JoAnn; son Terry Mason; and second wife Dorris.

Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in LeRoy with a private family service.