Aug. 2, 1935 - Jan. 6, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Marvin L. Weisert, 87, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:35 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023 at Carle Eureka Medical Center, Eureka.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Goke officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023 at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will be in the St. John's Lutheran Church Columbarium, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church or the Carle Eureka Hospice Program.

Marvin was born August 2, 1935 in Waterloo, IA, the son of George and Jessie (McDowell) Weisert. He married Marilyn Heth on April 4, 1958 in Fairbanks, IA.

He is survived by his wife; three children: Lorri (Tony) Neeley, Bloomington, Linda (Mark) Schmersahl, Columbia and Jeff (Rae Ann) Weisert, Mackinaw; nine grandchildren: Kimberly (Jack) DeMarre, Kara, Katie and Kyle Neeley, Nathan (Kit), Emilie, Rick and Ethan Schmersahl and Megan Weisert; and three great-grandchildren: Jack, Riley and Reece DeMarre.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and three siblings: Harold and Dennis Weisert and Sue Stroh.

Marvin was a 1952 graduate of Dunkerton High School and served on the USS Essex in the United States Navy. He worked for FS Services and Growmark, retiring in 1997 as Vice President of Marketing and Operations. He also traveled with U.S. Foreign Affairs to develop dairy cooperatives.

After retirement, he and his wife wintered in Texas for three years and Mesa for fifteen years. Throughout his retirement, he enjoyed playing golf and fishing.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.