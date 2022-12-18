Feb. 24, 1935 - Dec. 12, 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Marvin L. South, 87, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 24, 1935, in Springfield to Ira Louis and Mildred Elizabeth (Wood) South. He married Patricia S. Beardsley on July 30, 1960, and she preceded him in death on December 9, 2006.

Also preceding him in death are his parents; grandson, Marcus Wiese; brother, Ronald South, and sister, Maxine Christie.

Survivors include his son, Jeffrey (Clara) South of Chatham; and daughter, Becky (Mike) Wiese of Bloomington; grandchildren: Ryan (Kylie) South, Paul South, Nicholas Wiese (Kristin Edwards), Curtis Wiese (Sydney Chitjian), Lucas Wiese, and Alexis (Ethan Allen) Wiese; great-grandchildren, Sloan South, Celia South, and Kellen Wiese; sister, Norma Altman of Taylorville; sisters-in-law: Gloria South of Indianapolis, Janet (David) Johnson of Pekin, and Sharyn Beardsley of St. Louis; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marvin was a US Army veteran and a graduate of Illinois State University. He retired after more than twenty years of service from the State of Illinois Department of Human Services.

He was an organist and pianist at First Church of God for over thirty years.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Staab Funeral Home, Springfield. Funeral Service will be at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Staab Funeral Home, Springfield. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois or the Wounded Warrior Project.

