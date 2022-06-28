Sept. 1, 1934 - June 24, 2022

ROANOKE — Marvin L. Pfister, 87, of Roanoke, IL, passed away on Friday evening, June 24, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

He was born in Roanoke, IL, on September 1, 1934, to Joseph and Elizabeth Gudeman Pfister. He married Ila Sauder on February 17, 1957, in Tremont, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his four children: Steve (Linda) Pfister of Roanoke, Rita Schwind of Eureka, Donna (Dan) Schwind of Secor, Mike Pfister of Roanoke; one sister, Pearl Miller of Oregon; 11 grandchildren: Andy (Lindsey) Pfister, Jamie (Tim) Wyne, Kevin Pfister, Laura (Jarrett) Heintz, Tim (Brittany) Schwind, Kristen Schwind, Jason Schwind, Jeff Schwind, Megan (Josh) Stevens, Brian (Rebekah) Schwind, Alex Pfister; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Dennis Schwind; three brothers: Harvey, Lester, and Alvin Pfister; seven sisters: Ada, Ann, Dorothy, Lois, Leona Pfister, Irma Luginbuhl, and Mabelle Rauhaus.

Marvin felt blessed to have farmed the ground he loved all his life. Besides farming, Marvin also was a Wyffel's seed corn dealer for many years and served on the board for Farmer's Grain in Eureka.

Faith and family were first and foremost with Marvin. He enjoyed singing and knew many songs by heart. He loved attending and supporting his children and grandchildren in all their activities throughout the year. Marvin loved spending time with family and friends and especially enjoyed his daily visits for coffee with his fellow farmers to Rollie's and Doc's where all the world's problems were discussed and solved.

He was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church, having served as church trustee and Sunday School teacher and superintendent.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke, and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, prior to the services at the fellowship hall. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke or to Peoria Rescue Ministries.

