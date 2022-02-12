FAIRBURY — Marvin L. Bachtold, 66, Fairbury, died at 9:10 PM Thursday, February 10, 2022, at his residence in Fairbury, surrounded by his family.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Faith Church, Fairbury with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will be in the South Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM Monday at the church. The family suggests memorials be given to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Marvin was born December 12, 1955, in Fairbury, the son of Alfred and Dorothy Wiegand Bachtold. He married Mary Wenger on June 29, 1975, in Forrest. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include their children: Marsha (Mike) Lanz, Forrest, Melodee (Adrian) Rabe, Towanda, Ted (Teresa) Bachtold, Forrest, Paula (Nate) Kelson, Fairbury, Kristi (Clinton) Strahm, Bern, KS, Brenda Bachtold, Forrest, Kurt Bachtold, Lacrosse, IN; twenty-nine grandchildren; two sisters: Bernice (Tim) Zeigler, Springfield, MO and Doris (David) Roberts, St. Anne.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his half-sister, Joyce Schroeder.

Marvin was a 1974 graduate of Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School. He was a machinist at Caterpillar for 31-years having retired in 2011. The last 11-years, he enjoyed operating his own machine shop, Bachtold Machine, Inc. Both his faith and his family were important to him; he often reflected on how blessed he was.

