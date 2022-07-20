March 11, 1945 - July 19, 2022

FAIRBURY — Martin Meister, 77, of Fairbury, passed away at 4:40 a.m., July 19, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Christian Apostolic Church, Forrest. Ministers of the Church will be officiating. Burial will be in South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Christian Apostolic Church, Forrest

Martin was born March 11, 1945, in Fairbury the son of Andrew and Elizabeth A. Fehr Meister. He married Marjorie Hoffman on November 26, 1967. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: James (Rita) Meister of Fairbury, Marsha (Bob) Slagel of Fairbury, Pam Gomez of Forrest, and Susan Deck of Fairbury; grandchildren: Christina Gomez, Marissa Meister, Kelli Slagel, Sabrina Gomez, Noah Meister, Clifton Slagel, Rebecca Gomez, Kirsten Deck, Heidi Meister, Aaron Deck, Jenni Slagel, and Emilee Meister; brothers; John (Nancy) Meister of Fairbury, Duane (Karen) Meister of Ashkum, and Leroy (Marsha) Meister of Fairbury; sisters, Evelyn Neukomm of Fairbury, Mary (Dave) Gilman of Bloomington, Barbara A. (Bill Lawrence) Meister of TN, Bernice L. (Peter) Hinrich of Clifton, Alice (Glenn) Saathoff of Ashkum, and Rebecca (Gary) Merkle of Ashkum; brothers-in-law: Ronnie (Brigitte) Hoffman of Bloomington and Jerry (Caryl) Hoffman of Fairbury.

He was preceded in death by three sisters.

Martin was a member of the Christian Apostolic Church, Forrest.

Martin owned and operated Double M Machine in Fairbury. He opened his business sin 1979 and retired in 2011

