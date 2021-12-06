BLOOMINGTON — Martin J. Hoeniges Jr., 85, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at his home.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Historic St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. The family would greatly appreciate those attending wear masks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross. Additionally, those who are eligible may honor Marty's life by donating blood. Throughout his life, Marty was an advocate of blood donation, having donated 46 pints which had the ability to save 138 lives.

He was born August 10, 1936 in Bloomington, a son of Martin J. Sr. and Eileen Brown Hoeniges. He married Mildred L. McGee on August 26, 1961. She preceded him in death on August 20, 2016.

Also surviving are three children: Debra (Philip) Hamm, Marcy (Kevin) Leach, and Marty (Michelle) Hoeniges III; nine grandchildren: Stephen (Genna) Hamm, Andrew Hamm, Michael (Kati) Hoeniges, Jordan (Becky) Leach, Jacob Leach, Joshua Hoeniges, Melissa Hoeniges, Amanda Hoeniges and Marty Hoeniges IV; four great-grandchildren: Kennedy and Kenzie Hoeniges and Carson and Gracie Schultz. He is also survived by four sisters: Florence Walsh, Marie Evans, Patricia (Dan) Richardson, and Elizabeth (Dale) Kindred; and two sisters-in-law: Tammy Hoeniges and Gloria Hoeniges. Marty had many beloved nieces and nephews and had a particularly special relationship with his nephew, Darrell Cope.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, James Aaron Hoeniges; and three brothers: John, Andy and Richard.

Marty was a graduate of Trinity High School and served with the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet aboard the U.S.S. Lexington (CVA-16). He enjoyed a 30-year career with the Bloomington Fire Department, retiring as Assistant Fire Chief. Marty was a lifelong member of Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church where he served as Parish Trustee for several years. Additionally, he served on the board of the Catholic Cemetery Association and was a member of VFW Post 454.

