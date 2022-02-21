INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Martin David Snyder, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on January 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN at the age of 79.

Dave was born to Rosalee (Henson) and Martin Snyder on April 25, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA and moved to Streator, IL when he was quite young.

Dave graduated from Streator High School before attending Southern Illinois University, graduating with a Master of Business degree. He was President of his Sigma Pi Fraternity.

He later moved to Bloomington, IL to work as Admissions Director at Illinois State University where he also taught classes in Business Finance.

Before starting his career as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) with Wells Fargo Advisors for over 40 years, Dave served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

Dave's passions were music and sports, especially his beloved Cubs and Illinois State Basketball.

Dave was a dedicated and steadfast friend to many, and his friendships were lifelong from elementary school through college and beyond. When he called you a friend, it was forever.

He was equally dedicated to his beloved family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Peplow) Snyder. Dave is survived by his loving wife Kathryn Snyder of Noblesville, IN; sons: David Douglas Snyder of Dallas, TX and Bryant Ross Snyder of Bloomington, IL; step-daughters: Amanda Fisher of Rocklin, CA and Meaghan Regashus of Carmel, IN; and his dearly loved eight grandchildren: Harper, Hayden, Hayes, Emily, Andy, Zoe, Bennett and George.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice or the Student Athlete Scholarship Fund at Illinois State University: Weisbecker Scholarship Fund, 213 Redbird Arena, Campus Box 2660, Normal, IL 61790-2660.

The family will be receiving friends at Medici in Uptown Normal, IL on March 5, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 PM.

Friends and family may leave a message of condolence or sign the guestbook at www.arnmortuary.com.