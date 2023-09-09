May 28, 1927 - Sept. 4, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Martha Miller, 96, of Bloomington, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, at Martin Healthcare Center, Bloomington.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal. Cremation arrangements have been accorded.

A private Inurnment will be at Park Hill Mausoleum, Bloomington.

Martha was born May 28, 1927 in Bloomington, IL, to Lincoln A. and Charlotte Paul Behr. She graduated from University High School, attended Illinois College in Jacksonville for two years, and transferred to University of Illinois where she graduated in February of 1948.

On February 22, 1948, she married William Russell Miller in the Unitarian Church. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2021. Survivors include two daughters: Linda (Jared) Lacy and Hilda (Jeffery) Radcliffe; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Prior to the birth of her children, she worked at the Pantagraph in the Social & Women's Department. She later served on the boards of the Baby Fold, YWCA, and BN Symphony. She also served as PTO President and volunteered at Head Start, The Mclean County Museum of History, and Sister City Association. She was a long-time member of "As you Like it."

She was a member of the Unitarian Church. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Martin Healthcare and Carle Hospice for their compassionate care and support during this time.