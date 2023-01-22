July 11, 1929 - Jan. 19, 2023

EUREKA — Martha L. Roberts, 93, of Eureka, passed away at 4:51 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born on July 11, 1929, in Columbus, IN, a daughter of Martin Meyer and Dotyse (Kinsey) Meyer. She married Benjamin Roberts on September 5, 1948, in Columbus, IN. He passed away on July 8, 2022.

Survivors include her children: Bruce (Jan Beebe) Roberts of Eureka, Julie (Michael) Graham of Jacksonville, FL, Benjamin W. (Debra) Roberts of Eureka, Robin (Erin) Roberts, John (Robin) Roberts both of Roanoke; one brother, Wayne (Carolyn) Meyer of North Venice, FL; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mary Skeens.

Martha owned Roberts Shoes in Eureka and also owned Eureka Greenhouse and Flowers. She was an active member in the community of Eureka.

Martha was a charter member of Liberty Bible Church in Eureka where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Pastors Tom Zobrist and Dan Waller will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka and also from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church before funeral services. Burial will be in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Bible Church or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.