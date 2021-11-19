 Skip to main content
Martha L. Bommarito

BLOOMINGTON — Martha L. Bommarito passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021. Precious wife to the late James W. Bommarito. A loving mother to Frank and Debra Bommarito; and a devoted grandmother to her three grandchildren; Kaemon, Elias and Amira Bommarito. Beloved sister to George R. Hawes, and the late Jessie M. Ford.

Martha spent her life dedicated to helping others. First as a registered nurse, and school nurse, before becoming an elementary school teacher. Friend to all who met her and loved by many, Martha will be missed.

