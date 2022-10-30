April 19, 1938 - Oct. 27, 2022

HEYWORTH - Martha Jane Bell, 84, of Heyworth, IL, passed away at 11:01 PM Thursday, October 27, 2022, at home.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth, IL, with Rev. Richard Gray officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Monday, October 31, 2022, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date at Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower, IL.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Martha was born on April 19, 1938, in Peoria, IL, a daughter of Estil and Faye Sartain Manahan. She married Laurence Parker "Larry" Bell on June 15, 1956, in Normal, IL. He passed away December 20, 2005.

She is survived by her two sons: Rick Bell of Heyworth, IL, and Russ (Karen) Bell of Heyworth, IL; five grandchildren: Heath Allan (Sarah) Bell, Austin Michael (Ryan Hinz) Bell, Brandon Reid (Julie) Bell, Dalton Hogan, and Parker John Bell; six great-grandchildren: Austin McKinney, Ashley McKinney, Tyler Bell, Mason Bell, Lincoln Bell, and Carsyn Bell. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Martha worked for GTE in Bloomington, IL. She worked with Larry at Hasenwinkle Grain Company in Heyworth, IL. Larry and Martha owned Bell's Lawn and Video in Heyworth, IL.

Martha was a member of the Heyworth Christian Church.

Martha was loved and appreciated by all who knew her.