TAVARES, Florida — Martha J. Lage, 98, of Tavares, FL, formerly of Bloomington, IL., passed away at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in Florida.

Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Entombment will take place following the visitation at Park Hill Mausoleum, Bloomington.

Martha was born December 1, 1923 in LeRoy, IL, the daughter of Clifford C. and Stella (Wheeler) Craig. She married Willard C. Lage on January 5, 1947, in Bloomington, IL. Willard preceded her in death on January 17, 2013.

She was survived by a daughter, Debra (Larry) Johnson of Howey in the Hills, FL; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen (Dennis) Lage-Meeks of Bloomington, IL; three grandchildren: Kristin (Mark) Gardner, Kelsi Bardwell and Michelle Richardson; and seven great-grandchildren: Wyatt Bardwell, Miles Bardwell, Caleb Bardwell, Ethan Gardner, Lauren Gardner, Tyler Walsh , and Abby Richardson.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one son: Douglas C. Lage.

Martha was a member of Second Presbyterian Church of Bloomington, IL, where she was a Sunday School helper for several years. Martha worked in the accounting department at State Farm Ins. Co. for 20-years, retiring in 1983. She formerly worked at the Bootery in downtown Bloomington for three-years.

Martha will be most remembered for her loving smile and the love of her children and grandchildren. Nothing brought a smile to her face more than being with her family. Her joy, love of cardinals, endless supply of hugs, constant encouragement, and "don't worry, be happy" affirmations are only surpassed by the love she showed all that were granted the privilege of knowing her. She improved everyone's life just by being herself. You will be missed by all.

