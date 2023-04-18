Oct. 9, 1959 - April 17, 2023

FAIRBURY — Martha Eunice Meister, 63, Fairbury, died at 5:45 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Martha was born October 9, 1959, in Fairbury the daughter of Edward and Pearl E. Friedman Meister.

Survivors include her siblings: Everett (Kathy) Meister, Lucille (James) Slagel, both of Fairbury, Howard (Danva) Meister, Hurst, TX, Willis (Bobbie) Meister, Harold (Jone) Meister, both of Fairbury, Lester (Lois) Meister, Cornell, IL, Arlene (Dan) Moore, Gaylord, MN, Eli (Diane) Meister, Fairbury, Phillip Meister, Albuquerque, NM, Daniel (Karen) Meister, Pontiac, Benjamin (Marta) Meister, Anna (James) McKeon, Alma (Perry) Augsburger, Ernie (Tammy) Meister, George Meister, all of Fairbury and Mike (Margaret) Meister, Olgelsby, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one nephew, Randall Slagel, and one great-nephew, Drew Mueller.

Martha attended the Gray School House, Pontiac for 15 years, and Futures Unlimited for many years. She had a photographic memory for birthdays and enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics. She was a joy to all who knew and loved her.

Martha was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Interment will be in Avoca Twp. Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Futures Unlimited, Pontiac or Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care Martha received at Fairview Haven Retirement Community and Futures Unlimited.

