Jan. 16, 1943 - Jan. 30, 2023

HUDSON — Marsha J. Wey, 80, of Hudson, passed away at 6:41 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Marsha was born January 16, 1943, in South Bend, IN, the daughter of Bert and Bette (Adams) Jackson. She grew up in Elmira, Bloomington, and Kewanee, IL, as the eldest of three daughters. She married Don Wey on November 29, 2003.

She is survived by her loving husband, Don; her daughter, Lisa Jo Brown; two granddaughters: Meredith Brown and Andrea (Harrison Bennett) Brown; two sisters: Carol (Mike) Schultz and Bobbi (Mike) Rapczak; one nephew, Eric (Loren) Rapczak; and two nieces: Meghan (Jason) Kirkpatrick and Heather (Mike) Nelson. Don's sons: Mike (Gina) Wey and Jeff (Robin) Wey. She also leaves many dear friends from her years of teaching and living at the lake.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Marsha attended Wethersfield High School (Home of the Flying Geese), in Kewanee, graduating in 1961. Then attended Illinois State University, graduating in 1964, with her Bachelors in Education, later earning her Masters in Education. She taught for 34 years in District 87 in Bloomington, most of those years at Oakland School in the 4th grade. Students may remember her as Mrs. Foster and later Mrs. Andrew. She retired in 1998, and substitute taught for a few years.

Marsha was passionate about helping others. Throughout her life she volunteered for many activities including Bloomington Education Association (BEA), Meals on Wheels and the Community Cancer Center. She included her daughter Lisa in these events, which instilled an awareness of volunteerism in her early.

Many will remember Marsha always had a knitting project with her. She gifted blankets to so many for birthdays, weddings, babies, and other special occasions. Those who are lucky enough to have one know how much love went into making it.

Marsha and Don lived at Lake Bloomington where she enjoyed biking, gardening, tending to her flowers, bird watching, fishing, sitting in the sun and life on the water. They were able to spend winters in Florida for quite a few years. She genuinely loved the people and animals she befriended at the lake.

The two joys in her life were her granddaughters, Meredith and Andrea. She was thrilled when she became a "Nana" and tried to make the time they shared as meaningful as possible. She was "the Story Lady" at Montessori, helped them catch fireflies, made lots of peanut butter toasties and spent days working on Halloween costumes. Marsha shared her love of arts and crafts with the girls, always happy to work on a project with them. The quilts she made will be treasured always. There was not an elementary school event (big or small) that she did not attend.

She was a member of First Christian Church and active in Cursillo.

Her memorial service will be on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at First Christian Church, Bloomington. Rev. Hank Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at the church, with the service beginning at 11:00. Her inurnment will be at the Elmira Cemetery, next to her parents, in the spring. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association - Donate to Fight Alzheimer's Disease.

