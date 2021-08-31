FRANKLIN, Wisconsin — Heaven's newest angel, Marsha J. Olson of Franklin, WI, woke up in the arms of Jesus on August 26, 2021, when she left us for her eternal home in heaven.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta, IL with Rev. Fulgens Rutatekururwa officiating. Burial will follow in Funks Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral.

Marsha Jean Nicastro was born August 15, 1944, in Sharon, PA, to Peter and Minnie Nicastro.

Marsha was a loving and devoted wife to her husband Harry. They celebrated 55 years of marriage this past June. They had the fairytale marriage everyone dreams about.

She was a loving and caring mother to her son Ben Olson, and his wife Beth; she had three grandchildren: Morgynn (Isaac) Schweigert, Dylan Olson, and Justyn Olson; and one great-grandson Carter Schweigert; she was also a loving sister to: Beverly (Joe) Yarbenitz, John (Linda) Olson, Mike (Bonnie) Olson, and Sue (Steve) Koontz.

Though Marsha was petite in size, her presence was huge. She battled Parkinson's Disease for over 40 years, but didn't let it slow her down. She kept active, playing the piano, bingo, painting, making quilts, and other crafts. Even though certain tasks were hard for her, she never gave up, and she was filled with tenacity.

As a grade school teacher, and Sunday school teacher, Marsha was able to mold the lives of young children. It was her passion to bring out the best in everyone.

Memorials in Marsha's memory may be made to Easter Seals or the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.