July 28, 1933 - Aug. 13, 2023

PEORIA — Marles J. DeKeyser, age 90, of Peoria, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 1:19 p.m. at Carle Health Methodist in Peoria.

She was born July 28, 1933, in Orland, CA, to Samuel Jacob and Iva (Rexroad) Varner. She married Richard DeKeyser on July 4, 1953, in Sacramento, CA. He passed away December 10, 2005, in Edelstein. She was also preceded in death by her parents, three infant children, one sister, one brother, one grandson, and one great-granddaughter.

Survivors include five children: Karen DeKeyser of Peoria, Michael (Lori) DeKeyser of Oconomowoc, WI, David (Tim Williams) DeKeyser of Pekin, Angela (Tony) Prayne of Edelstein, Aimee (Bob) Hamilton of Jupiter, FL; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two sisters.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Funeral services will be Friday, August 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.

