June 9, 1937 - April 15, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Marlene Patricia (Kath) Brown, age 85, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at McLean County Nursing Home.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral at Trinity Lutheran Church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Marlene was born June 9, 1937, at home in rural Carlock, IL. She was the daughter of Joel Daniel and Viola Oesch Kath. She married Lloyd Brown in 1956.

Surviving are her husband, Lloyd, and her three children: Debra (Bruce) Rawlins, Normal, IL, Diane Meek and David Brown, Bloomington, IL. Grandchildren: Brad (Stephanie) Rawlins, Kurt (Megan) Rawlins, David (Audrey) Rawlins, Mindy (Garrett) Hasenkamp, Jim (Anne) Meek, Julia (Austin) Conner, Kathryn Brown (Phil Sobczyk), and Bryan Brown. Great-grandchildren: Kate, Ben and Megan Rawlins, Mitchell and Hudson Rawlins, Noble, Isley, Ada and Miriam Rawlins, Susan and Jane Hasenkamp, Chase and Olivia Meek, Charlotte Conner, Lana and Lance Brown. She is also survived by her sister, Sheryl (Richard) Bill, Bloomington, IL.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers: John and Robert Kath.

Her radiant smile was just an introduction to all her love, kindness and friendship she showered on all who crossed paths with her throughout her life. Marlene's deep faith in Jesus as her Lord and Savior was the foundation and strength in the life she lived and shared with everyone.

That smile, those hugs, the love, the joy from her heart will be missed in this world, but, oh, what a glorious welcoming celebration there is in heaven!

Among her loves were traveling with Lloyd and time with all the family, visiting with people, and, yes, baking for everyone! The adventures of trips to Maui and driving all over the USA were always a joy.

Marlene graduated from NCHS in 1954, and attended ISU and also worked there part time from 1975 to 2022.

Organizations she devoted time to included Lutheran Women's Mission League (LWML), Trinity Lutheran Ladies Aid as an officer, Girl Scouts, 4-H, PTA, McLean County HCE, East Siders and Bloomington Firemen's Wives since 1956, NCHS lunch group, election judge for over 50 years, Sunday School teacher for 30 years in Danvers and Bloomington.

Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church LWML or Trinity Lutheran Church Ladies Aid, per her request.

The family is deeply thankful for the exceptional care Marlene received from the staffs of McLean County Nursing Home, Carle BroMenn Hospital and Dr. Sriratana.

