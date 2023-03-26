Nov. 23, 1935 - March 9, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — After a long, hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's, Marlene Ann Simonson, age 87, of Bloomington, IL, returned to her Lord and Savior in the early morning of Wednesday, March 9, 2023, at Bickford Senior Living in Bloomington, IL.

Marlene's life will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. April 1, 2023, at Roseville Chapel in St. Paul, MN.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Memorial Tribute Website: https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1 or your local Humane Society.

Marlene was born November 23, 1935, to Stanley and Marie Wilczyk in St. Paul, MN. Her twin sister, Mary Louise, passed away before their first birthday. Separated by an untimely death almost 87 years ago, the twins are now reunited in heaven. Imagining Marlene sharing the story of her life well-lived with her eternal baby-sister eases the heartache of missing her.

Marlene grew up the oldest daughter/sister in a traditional five children, 1940s-1950s family. On a fateful Friday night in October of 1955, at a speak-easy in Prescott, WI, Marlene caught the eye of a young Navy recruit, Gordy Simonson who was smitten with the pretty girl in a blue sweater. Their mutual attraction was apparent from the get-go, as Gordy gave her a ride home, stole a good night kiss and made a date for the following Sunday. The rest, as they say, is history.

Stationed far from Marlene while serving in the Navy, Gordy penned letters daily to his new sweetheart. Marlene cherished them and kept every single one - a testament to the true love they shared. Today her family treasures these letters as a tribute to their enduring love.

Gordy and Marlene married on June 7, 1958, and promptly relocated to Whidbey Island Naval Air Station in Washington state. Their first child, Terry, joined the family a short nine-months later. Moving frequently was part of their Navy life in the early 1960s. The next three children were all born over a three-year span, in different states: Gordon II in St. Paul, MN, Lynn in Omaha, NE, and Ann in Milton, FL. Marlene, now with four children under five years old, dedicated herself to homemaking and mothering her brood.

After discharge from the Navy, the young family, supported by Gordy's new career with 3M, settled in Broomfield, CO. Steve joined the family in 1966. Marlene settled in and excelled in the role of a traditional late 1960s homemaker – kissing boo boos and spanking bottoms, whichever was needed at the time.

The 1970s brought another relocation, this time to Thousand Oaks, CA. As the kids grew, Marlene learned to drive and eventually began working outside the home, advancing from cashier to head cashier to account manager at a regional hardware chain - exemplifying how to successfully balance a family and a career in the 1970s.

Her first grandchildren appeared on the scene in the 1980s. Marlene, only 48 years old, would sometimes say she did not feel like a grandma, but her actions spoke louder than her words as she honed her "doting" and "spoiling" skills.

Retirement brought several more relocations, including a lake-front cabin in Balsam Lake, WI, and a craftsman-style home in Bloomington, IL. Moving to Bloomington brought Marlene to the same zip code as her youngest grandchildren. There, more "doting" and "spoiling" was practiced.

Marlene's tenure was marked by the love she showed as a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Her kitchen skills remain legendary - her accumulated recipes immortalized in the family cookbook. Homemade knit blankets and scarves, as well as pillowcases and towels adorned with her intricate needle work are treasured family heirlooms. Family and friends especially recall her love for the Christmas Season and holiday baked-goods, as well as her candy-making prowess. A select few family and friends, personally trained by Marlene, have continued her Christmas caramel tradition.

Marlene was preceded in death by Gordy, her husband of 60 years. She is survived by her five children, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister (Kathy Wright), brother (Vern Wilczyk) and a slew of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. And while all are scattered across our great country, they all knew Marlene's love (and Christmas caramels - yum!!!).

A private internment for Marlene and Gordy will follow her celebration of life.