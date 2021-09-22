BLOOMINGTON — Marla Lyn Roy, 71 of Bloomington, IL died September 20, 2021.

Marla was born November 28, 1949 to Ralph and Pearl Kinzinger.

She is survived by her son, Micah Roy and granddaughter, Cora Lynn Roy. Her sisters, Carol Hoffman and Karen (Greg) Otto and brother, Ricky Kinzinger and her dog, Maggie.

Marla was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Matthew Stephen Roy.

Marla had worked in the retail industry. Marla was such a loving, caring, giving person.

A Celebration of Life for Marla will be 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Carlock Mennonite Church with Doane Brubaker officiating.

There will be a private graveside service for family at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, IL.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given for the education fund for her beloved only granddaughter, Cora Lynn.