PONTIAC — Mark William Teske, 73, of Pontiac, IL, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at OSF St James Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac, IL. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mark was born on September 27, 1948, in Portage, WI, the son of Arden A. and Valeria (Wilker) Teske. He married Pamela S. Wallace on July 22, 1967. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are children: Kara Chavez of Sonora, CA, Scott (Angie) Teske of Cropsey, IL, Brett (Dianne) Teske of Abingdon, IL, Robin (JD) Buchenau of Fairbury, IL; sister, Leah Hogan of Pontiac, IL; grandchildren: Lauren Nelson, Eric (Amber) McDermott, Natalie (Corey) Gaston, Brianna Wurl, Caitlin Teske, Jennifer (Nick) Simpson, Marisa (Josh Gabriel) Teske, Alex Teske, Sara Teske, Zack (Erica) Buchenau, Jordyn (Daniel) Deany, Isabelle Buchenau and Nate Buchenau; and ten great-grandchildren.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Loren Teske; and sister, Chloe Lewis.

Mark was a graduate of Pontiac High School, class of 1967, and Illinois State Police Academy Graduate of 1970. Mark was an Illinois State Police Officer for 28-plus years as a Trooper, an active member of the FOP and an Air Ops Officer. During his time as a trooper, he was awarded the Governor's Department Award of Honor. He farmed his entire life, worked at Gardners, Des Plains Sod, and was a volunteer fire fighter in Pontiac, IL. He drove a semi and could fix absolutely anything!

Mark was an avid hunter and loved fishing with his kids and grandchildren. One of his most treasured accomplishments was that he had ridden his Gold Wing in every state in the continental US, including Alaska, with his loyal friends, Dale and Stan! He was a wonderful wood worker and built many beautiful pieces that will withstand the test of time. Mark was known for his generosity of his time and talents and was always there in times of need. He never met a stranger and had an easy way with people.

Mark battled Multiple Myeloma for 13-plus years and we want to thank Dr. John Migas for his amazing care and for giving us more time with him. He is now in the loving arms of our Creator, whole and free from the pains of this world. Till we are with you again...

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

This obituary can be read and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.