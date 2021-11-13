BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina — Mark Wesley Olson, 68, died September 29, 2021, at Stone Creek Health and Rehabilitation, Asheville, NC. He was born November 3, 1952, in Normal, IL, the son of Ernest E. Olson and Beatrice Claggett Olson. He married Maureen O'Grady of Boston, MA. She survives. His brothers are: Allen Olson, Chicago, IL, Scott Olson (Irma) Oak Park, IL; and sister, Jill Newell (John) Palm Springs, CA. Deceased are his father and grandparents.

Mark graduated from U-High, Normal and Illinois State University as a Bone Scholar. He owned and operated a letter press print shop in Charlestown, MA, and later moved his shop to Asheville, NC. For many years he also played the drums in several bands.

After donating organs to UCLA for Multiple Sclerosis research, he was buried in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, IL.