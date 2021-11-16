BLOOMINGTON — Mark Stephen Rampey, 73, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on November 10, 2021.

Mark was born in Long Beach, CA, on March 2, 1948, to parents Maxine and Olin Rampey. He was raised by his mother and step-father, Dean Kimzey, whom he lovingly knew as Dad. Mark spent his childhood through early adulthood in New Cuyama, CA, before moving to Kansas to attend Ottawa University. There, he met his wife of 48 years, Jan (Ekstrand) Rampey.

After completing his Masters Degree at SIU Carbondale, Mark and Jan planted their roots in Central Illinois, where they raised their three boys.

For 12 years, he was employed as a biology teacher at Tri-Valley High School in Downs, IL. He worked with colleagues and students who became lifelong friends.

Mark finished out his working years at State Farm. He retired in 2010. Mark loved the Lord and was a member of Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington.

Mark is survived by his wife, Jan; daughter-in-law, Tiffany Rampey of Evanston; his sons: Chad (Sarah) Rampey of Bloomington and Tyler (Laura) Rampey of Chicago; his grandchildren: Paige and August (Michael) Rampey, and Graham (Chad) Rampey; father, Dean (Jerry) Kimzey; brother, Carl (Sandee) Kimzey; sisters: Karen Paiva and Marsha (Jeff) Hansen; many in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved oldest son, Michael (Tiffany) Rampey; his mother, Maxine (Dean) Kimzey; father, Olin Rampey; in-laws, Jim and Elaine Ekstrand.

Well-respected and well-loved, Mark leaves behind a gaping hole in his community.

Mark's visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 19, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Calvert and Metzler Memorial Home, 1115 E. Washington St., Bloomington. The funeral service will be Saturday, November 20, at 11:00 a.m. at E-Free Church, 2910 E. Lincoln Street, Bloomington. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery, 7054 E. 535 North Road, McLean, IL.

In Mark's honor, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a check can be sent to BHS Athletics, attn. Tony Bauman, 1202 E Locust St. Bloomington, IL, 61701. Funds will be designated toward a memorial for Mark.

For the full obituary, see Calvert and Metzler website www.calvertmemorial.com.