BLOOMINGTON — Mark S. Boyd born February 13, 1960, to Jack Boyd, Sr. and Judith Cox left this earth March 6, 2022. Mark is survived by his parents; wife, Melanie; his children: Chris, Tasha, Tiffany, Gage and stepson, Josh; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his dog, Gracie; brother, Ralph (Kathy); sisters: Jody (Mike), Deanna (Scott) and Tami; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kelly; brother, Jack; a son-in-law, Chad; and his dog, Maggie May.

Mark was a great man and would give you the shirt off his back. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and spent more than half his life working at Don Owen Tire. He is already missed by many.

His services will be held at the Salvation Army Church on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. and a celebration of life will be at G.E. Clubhouse on March 20, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Donations can be made to the family at any Heartland Bank in memory of Mark Boyd.