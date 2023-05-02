April 27, 1957 - April 27, 2023

NORMAL — Mark R. Rusher, 66, of Normal, passed away at 7:15 p.m. on April 27, 2023, at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago.

His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S Madison in Bloomington. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will take place at a later date at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be left to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Mark was born in Bloomington, on April 27, 1957, to Betty Rusher and Edward Goldman. He married Lori Fields on June 7, 1980, she survives.

Also surviving are his children: Aimee (Chad) Fisher and Austin Rusher; grandchildren: Crawford Fisher and Amanda Krone; siblings: Fred Rusher, Ann Buchanan, Steven (Brittany) Goldman, Mark (Kathy) Goldman, Brian Goldman, Karen Butler, and Candace Goldman; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Reichert and Vicki Egli; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews; and his beloved dog, Cooper.

He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws; grandchild, Tyler Rusher; siblings: Jim Rusher, Kim Goldman, and Randy Goldman; and brother-in-law, Jeff Fields.

After thirty-nine years of employment at State Farm, Mark retired and in retirement, he became a leasing agent. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was instrumental in starting up the Video Ministry that allowed for the taping of church services, several weddings and receptions, and many athletic events. He volunteered many years for the Bloomington Cardinals. Mark proudly served in the Illinois Army National Guard.

Known for his sense of humor, you could always rely on Mark to tell the best "dad" jokes. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and was even a shareholder for the team. The joy he got from spending time with his family was Mark's true happiness in life. From golfing with his son to shopping with the girls and most recently cuddling his granddaughter, he truly valued that time the most.

Online condolences and memories of Mark may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.