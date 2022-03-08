NORMAL — Mark J. Balthazar, 59, of Normal, passed away at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at his home.

There will be no services or visitation at this time. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLean County Center for Human Services, 108 W. Market St, Bloomington, IL, 61701, or the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org/diabetes/donation.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born June 6, 1962, in Chicago, son of Bernard J. Jr. and Judith A. Mills Balthazar. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard, on January 30, 2017.

Surviving are his mother, Judith and sister, Lisa (Matthew) Slater, both of Bloomington; and three nieces and nephews: Alizarin Salmi, Callie and Zackery Slater and many cousins.

Mark graduated from University of Illinois in Urbana with his Bachelors Degree in Journalism. While attending U of I, he was proud to have received the Associated Press Award and because of his love for baseball, a fond memory for him was his travels with the Chicago Cubs for journalism. After college, Mark worked for the Los Angeles Times, and continued his love for journalism by writing and submitting free-lance articles. He also enjoyed listening to music.