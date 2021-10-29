Mark G. Harringer

PONTIAC — Mark G. "Marc Edwards" Harringer, 66, of Pontiac, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 3:21 a.m. at his residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded with burial at a later date.

A memorial visitation will be Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral home, with a rosary to be recited at 3:30 p.m., with Father David Sabel.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Marc was born July 30, 1955, in St. Paul, MN, to LeRoy and Lois (Young) Harringer.

He is survived by his brother, Joseph (Linda) Harringer of White Bear Lake, MN; sister, LeAnn Jansen of White Bear Lake, MN; His Rock, The Love of His Life, Patty L. Witte of Pontiac, IL; and nephews: Adam, Kyle, and Tony.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Paul Harringer.

Marc attended St. Agnes Catholic School in St. Paul, MN, and Brown Institute Technical School for broadcasting in St. Paul, MN. He started his broadcasting career in Idabel, OK, for several years, and was with WPOK-WJEZ for almost 30 years where he was known as "The Mayor" in Pontiac, retiring in 2004. Marc also worked for the Daily Leader for several years covering area high school sporting events and writing "Marc My Words" column.

Marc was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac. He was in the Illinois Broadcasting Hall of Fame, Knights of Columbus, and was a member of the Jaycees. His favorite time of the year was Halloween and Christmas, where he loved playing Santa Clause for over 40 years. Marc also enjoyed coaching youth basketball and umpiring junior high and high school baseball and softball.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Gift of Hope, where he was fortunate enough to receive a kidney, or the charity of the donor's choice.

