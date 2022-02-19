EL PASO — Mark Evan Peterson, 70, of El Paso (Kappa), passed away at 11:39 a.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his home.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington with Rev. Billy Newel officiating. Military rites will be accorded. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to VFW Auxiliary Relief Fund for Veterans or the Wounded Warriors Project.

Mark was born April 21, 1951 in Paxton, the son of John Evan and Wilma Jean (Johannsen) Peterson. He married Marla Neal in Bloomington and she survives.

He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Angie and John Mayfield of Heyworth; his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Megan Peterson of Bloomington; five grandchildren: Lane Mayfield and Peyton Mayfield, both of Heyworth, Coleman Howard, USMC of Shenyang, China and Alyssa and Gage Peterson, both of Bloomington; his father, Evan Peterson of Roanoke; his mother, Jean Peterson of Danforth; four siblings: Robert (Phyllis) Peterson of Roanoke, Carrie Schumacher of Onarga, Rusty (Shawn) Peterson of Champaign and JoEllyn Peterson of Eugene, OR; and several nieces and nephews.

Mark graduated from Gilman High School in 1969, and worked for Cornbelt Energy as a Journeyman Lineman for 42-years.

Mark was a US Army Vietnam Veteran and was awarded the Bronze Star. He was a life member of VFW Post 454, Bloomington and a member of Tall Oaks Country Club in Toluca.

Mark had two passions in life, his grandchildren and golf.

