Dec. 22, 1960 - May 25, 2023

MINONK — Mark E. Pinkham, 62, of Minonk, IL, passed away at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home.

Cremation rites were accorded, and a celebration of life will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Minonk lanes in Minonk.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to Ashley Van Dorsten's at the Morton Community Bank.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mark was born December 22, 1960, in Streator, IL, the son of Richard and Betty Gaede Pinkham.

Surviving is one daughter, Ashley (Drew) Van Dorsten of Minonk; two grandchildren: Natalie and Reagan Van Dorsten; three stepchildren, Matt Schubert of LeRoy, Jessica Schubert of Washington, and Cassandra Zoss of Chillicothe; one sister Vicki (Hank) Landherr of Florida; and one brother, Terry Pinkham of Iowa; and three nieces and one nephew.

Mark worked as a welder at SMF Incorporation in Minonk for over 30 years. He liked gardening and cooking. Mark was quite a prankster. He loved spending time with his grandkids, family, and friends.