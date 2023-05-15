March 27, 1956 - May 13, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Mark David Heidloff, 67, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on May 13, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

He was born March 27, 1956, in Seymour, IN, son of David and Dorothy Krage Heidloff. He married Sharon Wittler Wear on July 25, 1980.

Mark is survived by his wife, Sharon Heidloff (Bloomington, IL); his stepmother, Joann Heidloff (Bloomington, IL); his son, David and wife Savannah Heidloff (Riverside, IL); his daughter, Jennifer Benton and husband Rigoberto Vazquez (St Paul, MN); his siblings: Linda Heidloff (Bloomington, IL), Dale Heidloff (Maywood, IL), Janet (Bill) Profilet (Town and Country, MO), Dean (Michelle) Heidloff (Mundelein, IL); and his grandchildren: Kali Thompson, Fabiana and Alex Vazquez (St. Paul, MN), Logan and Noah Heidloff (Riverside, IL); and his great-grandchildren: Liam, Mila, and Malea Thompson; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his uncle, Richard (Glenda) Heidloff (Georgia, IA).

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, David and Dorothy Heidloff.

Mark was a talented musician and songwriter. His love for music was surpassed only by his love for family and God. He was a devoted husband of 42 years, dad, papaw, and great-grandfather who cherished every moment spent with his loved ones, making everyone smile with his quick wit and humor.

Mark was the first Director of Contemporary Worship for Trinity Lutheran Church, Contemporary Worship Leader at West Twin Grove Christian Church, an independent songwriter, and donated his skills as a sound engineer to several mission trips and charities including the Special Olympics.

His hobbies included songwriting, riding motorcycles, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, and other sports.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Rosewood Cemetery to honor Mark's life and legacy. There will be no visitation. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Sarah E. Raymond School of Early Education Serving Children in Bloomington District 87.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.