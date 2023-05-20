Jan. 29, 1964 - May 17, 2023

LEXINGTON — Mark D. York, 59, of Lexington, IL, passed away surrounded by his family at home on May 17, 2023, at 3:19 p.m.

Cremation rites were accorded, and a celebration of life will be Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Amvets Post #276 in Elliott, IL. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mark was born January 29, 1964, in Fairbury, IL the son of James R. and Louise D. Lade York.

He is survived by three sons: Adam (Jordan) York of Lexington, Joseph York of Fairbury, and Douglas York of Lexington; six brothers and sisters: James York Jr. and Betty Truesdell both of Gibson City, Randy (Kim) York of Melvin, John (Julie) York of Elliott, Bonnie Bateman of Clinton, TN, and Brenda (Eric) Fox of Cropsy; and nine grandchildren: Gavin Parsons, Daniel York, Madisyn York, Aiden York, Ashlynn Talty, Elaina York, Mckena York, Dalton York, and Lillie York.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mark worked as a material handler at Group Tool & Die and previously drove a truck for 18 years. He loved fishing and spending time with his grandbabies.